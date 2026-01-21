"If anything happens, the whole country will blow up," Trump warns Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his rhetoric against Iran on Wednesday, warning that the United States is prepared to respond with overwhelming force if Tehran attempts to carry out assassination threats against him.

In an exclusive interview marking the first anniversary of his return to the White House, Trump told reporters, “If anything happens, the whole country is going to blow up. I will hit them so hard, and I have given very clear directives on this – we are simply going to wipe them off the face of the Earth.” He emphasized that he has provided “very clear instructions” to the U.S. military to prepare for a decisive response.

Trump’s statements come amid persistent intelligence reports alleging that Iran has plotted attacks against the president and senior U.S. officials. The remarks mark a departure from previous U.S. policy under which “maximum pressure” measures were aimed at the Iranian regime rather than the country as a whole.

According to reports, Trump has asked his advisors for “decisive military options” against Iran, including measures that could target the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and potentially aim at regime change. The administration is reportedly weighing a range of responses, from targeted strikes to broader operations, reflecting the president’s insistence on a powerful, unequivocal deterrent.

Israel has remained on high alert amid the rising tensions, closely monitoring U.S. movements and preparing for the possibility of a strike against Iran. The U.S. has reinforced its military presence in the region, making clear its readiness to act if necessary.

