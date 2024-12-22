Trump reportedly offers to hold high-level nuclear talks with Iran

'Trump’s message expressed his readiness to negotiate with Tehran and the possibility of reaching a new nuclear agreement, different from the one reached in 2015, which he withdrew from in 2018'

US President-Elect Donald Trump is seeking to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Iran once he enters office, according to a report in the Iraqi Baghdad Alyoum on Sunday.

Trump sent a message to feel out willingness in Tehran to such a proposition through Oman in the past few days, the report said.

"Trump’s message expressed his readiness to negotiate with Tehran and the possibility of reaching a new nuclear agreement, different from the one reached in 2015, which he withdrew from in 2018," an Iranian source said.

While this shows a wish to resolve disagreements between Trump and Iran, he will not wait more than several months for a response from Tehran, the newspaper said.

Iranian President Mahmoud Pezeshkian reportedly does not view the nuclear escalation as bringing about any possible good outcome, with the possible talks providing a way out of future sanctions and likely military action if Tehran decides to continue with uranium enrichment and even to build a nuclear weapon.

