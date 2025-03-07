Trump says he sent letter to Iran's Khamenei to negotiate nuclear deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said he wants to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran and addressed a letter to its Supreme Leader this week saying he hoped the Islamic Republic, arch foe of longtime U.S. ally Israel, would agree to talk.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1897989187011285114 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I said I hope you're going to negotiate, because it's going to be a lot better for Iran," Trump told U.S. media.

"I think they want to get that letter. The other alternative is we have to do something, because you can't let another nuclear weapon."