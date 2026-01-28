Trump: 'There is another beautiful armada floating toward Iran right now'

US President Donald Trump said overnight Tuesday into Wednesday that a fleet of warships is heading toward Iran, calling on the country to reach an agreement. “Another armada is on its way to Iran. It should have done so the first time; in June we destroyed their nuclear capabilities,” Trump said.

In his presser Tuesday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a separate warning to Tehran, saying that any attack on Israel would provoke “a response that you can’t even imagine.” He added, “President Trump will decide what he decides; the State of Israel will decide what it decides. We are prepared for any scenario.”

Iranian media reported that President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, discussing rising tensions with the United States and ongoing talks to reach an agreement. The Saudi state news agency said bin Salman assured that Saudi airspace and territory would not be used for military action against Tehran.

Ali Fazli, an Iranian official, said Tehran “welcomes any process to prevent war” and criticized negotiations he described as “we say and you do.” He also accused Israel and the US of supporting protests in Iran.

In addition, British reports indicated that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is implementing emergency measures to secure essential goods and maintain government operations in case of attacks from the US or Israel. Authority has been delegated to provincial governors to coordinate with the judiciary and local officials to manage supply distribution independently.

The situation comes amid heightened regional tensions, with both Israel and the US signaling military readiness while Iran maintains its calls for negotiations.