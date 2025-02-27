Trump vs Iran: The Battle for Influence in the Region | National Security Podcast

Iran’s regional position is at a turning point. With the Assad regime’s growing instability, Hezbollah’s military leadership facing major setbacks, and Israel ramping up its strikes inside Iran, Tehran’s influence in the Middle East is being tested. Meanwhile, the recent hostage deal and the potential return of Donald Trump raise even more questions about Iran’s future. Is Iran on the defensive, or is it preparing its next strategic move?

In today’s episode, we examine Iran’s shifting regional position, its reaction to the hostage deal, and how the possible return of Donald Trump could reshape US policy toward Tehran. What role will Israel play in these dynamics, and how will Netanyahu’s visit to Washington influence US decision-making? Joining us to break it all down is Beni Sabti, Iran Expert at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) Israel, who brings deep insights into Iran’s strategy and decision-making.

Watch: