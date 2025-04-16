U.S. envoy Witkoff: any Iran deal must include full dismantling of nuclear program

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff declared Tuesday that any future agreement with Iran must include the complete dismantling of its nuclear program, signaling a hardening of Washington’s stance under President Donald Trump.

"Any final agreement must establish a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East, and that means stopping and eliminating Iran's nuclear enrichment and weaponization program," Witkoff stated.

"It is imperative for the world that we create a firm and fair agreement that will endure, and that is what President Trump has asked me to do."

The remarks mark a sharp reversal from Witkoff’s comments made just a day earlier on Fox News, where he indicated the U.S. might tolerate uranium enrichment by Iran up to 3.67%—a level consistent with civilian energy use. At that time, he emphasized the importance of verification over total dismantlement, suggesting a more flexible U.S. approach ahead of recent talks in Oman.

Witkoff's new statement aligns more closely with President Trump’s hardline rhetoric. On Monday, Trump commented on the ongoing negotiations with Tehran, calling the situation with Iran “almost easy” to resolve. "Iran wants to negotiate with us, but they don’t know how to do it," he said. "I think they’re just messing with us because they’re used to dealing with stupid people in that country."

Despite some earlier indications of diplomatic leeway, the administration now appears committed to a zero-enrichment policy, reflecting rising tensions and a tougher American posture as nuclear talks continue.