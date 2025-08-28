UK, France, Germany to initiate Iran snapback sanctions | LIVE BLOG
The E3 are expected to initiate UN snapback sanctions against Iran on Thursday, according to an Axios report
Recommended -
Day 692 of the Israel-Hamas war
The EU foreign policy chief told Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Britain, France, and Germany will activate the United Nations “snapback” mechanism that restores sanctions on Iran on Thursday, citing continued violations of the 2015 nuclear deal, reported Axios.
The move initiates a 30-day process that will reimpose all UN sanctions previously lifted under Resolution 2231. The mechanism cannot be vetoed by Security Council members.
Iran's deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi told Iranian state television that if the Europeans trigger the mechanism Iran will retaliate, including stopping its cooperation with the IAEA.
To catch up on the updates from Wednesday, CLICK HERE
For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
Delta is returning to Israel and will consider expanding to additional destinations, says Transportation Minister Miri Regev
"Following my meeting with the management of the American airline giant Delta, official approval was given for its return to flying to and from Israel, starting this coming Monday, September 1."
In the first phase, 7 weekly flights are set to be operated on Delta's new A330neo aircraft, and starting in December, doubling its number of daily flights to and from Israel.
"At the meeting, we agreed that Delta would consider flights to additional destinations from Tel Aviv in addition to New York, including Atlanta and Boston."
The IDF identified a hostile aircraft infiltration in the Bnei Netzarim area, alerts were activated and details are currently under review
Following the hostile aircraft infiltration sirens that sounded a short while ago in the communities near the Gaza Strip, a UAV launched from Yemen was successfully intercepted by the IAF.
The death toll from Russia’s overnight attack on Kyiv rises to 14, including three children
Ukraine also struck Russia’s Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar region and Kuybyshevskyi oil refinery in Samara region overnight, commander of Ukrainian drone forces says.
Two Microsoft workers fired after occupying president's office to protest company ties to Israel operations in Gaza
A Microsoft spokesperson said the workers were fired after "serious breaches of company policies and our code of conduct" stemming from "the break-in at the executive offices." Read more
https://x.com/i/web/status/1960965963261661448
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Kyiv came under a mass night-time Russian attack, officials say, with at least 8 dead, including a child, 12 injured and damage to buildings in several districts
Russia fired 629 drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight -- the second highest figure of the entire war -- Ukraine's air force said Thursday, killing at least eight people in the capital Kyiv.
60% of Gen Z Americans support Hamas over Israel, Harvad report shows
A recent Harvard/Harris poll released shows that 60 percent (%) of Gen-Z American voters, aged 18 to 24, expressed support for Hamas over Israel in the ongoing conflict. All other age groups showed stronger backing for Israel, according to the data released earlier this week.
Despite this generational shift, overall US public opinion still remains more favorable toward Israel, as only 26% of all respondents indicated support for Hamas over Israel. Read more
UNIFIL to receive one last renewal, then complete its withdrawal from Lebanon in 2027
The mandate of the United Nations “interim” peacekeeping mission in Lebanon will be renewed one final time Thursday morning, a reliable diplomat source tells i24NEWS.
The US mission to the United Nations confirmed to i24NEWS that the vote will take place, but said it could not preview its position. Read more
The E3 are expected to initiate UN snapback sanctions against Iran on Thursday, Axios reports
The EU foreign policy chief told Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Britain, France, and Germany will activate the United Nations “snapback” mechanism that restores sanctions on Iran on Thursday, citing continued violations of the 2015 nuclear deal, reported Axios.
The move initiates a 30-day process that will reimpose all UN sanctions previously lifted under Resolution 2231. The mechanism cannot be vetoed by Security Council members.
Iran's deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi told Iranian state television that if the Europeans trigger the mechanism Iran will retaliate, including stopping its cooperation with the IAEA.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1960964733621674163
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF humanitarian report from Wednesday:
"Over the past day, more than 270 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings.
Additionally, 340 trucks were collected and distributed by the UN and international organizations, while the contents of several hundred more remain on the Gazan side of the crossings, awaiting collection.
We have facilitated the entry of tankers of UN fuel for the operation of essential humanitarian systems.
In addition, 325 children in need of medical treatment and caregivers, as well as Gazans with dual citizenship exited Gaza through the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Allenby Bridge Crossing.
We will continue expanding our efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid for the civilian population of Gaza."