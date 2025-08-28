UK, France, Germany to initiate Iran snapback sanctions | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Day 692 of the Israel-Hamas war

The EU foreign policy chief told Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Britain, France, and Germany will activate the United Nations “snapback” mechanism that restores sanctions on Iran on Thursday, citing continued violations of the 2015 nuclear deal, reported Axios.

The move initiates a 30-day process that will reimpose all UN sanctions previously lifted under Resolution 2231. The mechanism cannot be vetoed by Security Council members.

Iran's deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi told Iranian state television that if the Europeans trigger the mechanism Iran will retaliate, including stopping its cooperation with the IAEA.

To catch up on the updates from Wednesday, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war