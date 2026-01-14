UK withdraws personnel from Qatar base as US and Iran trade threats - report

The UK has withdrawn personnel from a military base in Qatar amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, Sky News reported on Wednesday. The move comes as Washington and Tehran exchanged sharp warnings linked to Iran’s ongoing protests and the possibility of further unrest.

According to the report, the UK decision followed heightened security concerns in the region. The report also said the US has taken steps to reduce the presence of some personnel at military facilities across the Middle East as tensions rise.

US President Donald Trump warned Tehran he would take “very strong action” if Iranian authorities execute protesters, the report said. His comments came as protests continue across Iran, with reports of hundreds killed and thousands arrested since the unrest began.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, warned of retaliation if the US carries out an attack. Tehran threatened to respond forcefully should American military action take place.

The developments come as Iran faces growing international scrutiny over its brutal handling of protests and the use of force by security services. Communications inside the country remain heavily restricted due to ongoing internet disruptions, complicating independent verification of events.

The withdrawal of UK and US personnel underscores growing concern among Western governments that tensions with Iran could escalate further, as diplomatic efforts continue alongside increasingly confrontational rhetoric from both sides.