UN fact-finders condemn Mahsa Amini's death in Iran as 'unlawful'

A United Nations fact-finding mission revealed on Monday that the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police was deemed "unlawful" and attributed to acts of violence.

Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, passed away in September 2022, sparking widespread protests across Iran and posing a significant challenge to the country's clerical leadership.

"Our investigation established that her death was unlawful and caused by physical violence in the custody of state authorities," stated Sara Hossain, chairperson of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, addressing the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The aftermath of Amini's death saw a wave of protests marked by severe human rights violations, including extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests, torture, ill-treatment, as well as instances of rape and sexual violence.

Hossain characterized these actions as part of a broader pattern of systematic attacks against women, girls, and individuals advocating for human rights, some of which met the threshold of crimes against humanity.

"Some of these serious violations of human rights thus rose to the level of crimes against humanity," Hossain emphasized.

In response to the mission's report, Kazem Gharib Abadi, secretary general of Iran's High Council for Human Rights, criticized the lack of independence and impartiality in the fact-finding process.

Hossain also underscored the ongoing challenges faced by women and girls in Iran, emphasizing pervasive discrimination that affects various aspects of their lives.

She expressed concern over arbitrary restrictions, such as mandatory hijab requirements, which hindered women's access to education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and participation in public life.

"It is hard to fathom that in the 21st century, women’s access to the most basic service and opportunities, such as schools, universities, hospitals, and courts, or to opportunities for employment in government or other sectors, should be subjected to a wholly arbitrary requirement of wearing the mandatory hijab," she said.