Iran to significantly increase uranium enrichment in wake of IAEA resolution
This is the first time in 20 years that such a resolution has been issued against Iran
1 min read
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, issued a non-compliance resolution against Iran on Thursday, the first in 20 years. In response, Iran said it would significantly increase the enrichment of uranium.
Iran said it will establish up a new uranium enrichment facility “in a secure location,” and will replace first-generation centrifuges at its enrichment center in Fordow with advanced sixth-generation centrifuges, in response to the IAEA Board of Governor's resolution, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency.
More to follow
