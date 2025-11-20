UN nuclear watchdog passes resolution demanding Iran provide information on uranium stockpiles

The UN nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors, composed of 35-nations, passed a resolution on Thursday stating that Iran must inform the board "without delay" the status of its enriched uranium stock and bombed atomic sites, diplomats at the meeting told Reuters.

The resolution's purpose was mainly to change the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) mandate to push Iran to report on aspects of its nuclear program, stating Iran must quickly provide the IAEA with the answers and information it has been requesting, five months after airstrikes by Israel and the US.

"Our message is clear: Iran must resolve its safeguards issues without delay. It must provide practical cooperation through access, answers, and restoration of monitoring, to enable the agency to do its job and help rebuild confidence," the US, Britain, France, and Germany said in a statement to the board.

Iran, which says its nuclear aims are entirely peaceful, warned before the US and Europe's top three powers submitted this resolution that if it passed, it would "adversely affect" Tehran's cooperation with the agency.