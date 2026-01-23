UN rights chief says Iranian security forces followed wounded protesters into hospitals

The Islamic regime's brutal crackdown on protests saw security forces chase wounded demonstrators into hospitals, a United Nations human rights chief said on Friday.

“We have indications that the security forces made mass arrests, even pursuing injured people into hospitals,” Volker Turk told the UN Human Rights Council at an emergency session on Iran.

“Thousands were killed in Iran’s crackdown on protests, including children,” he added.

At the same session, the special rapporteur on Iran, Mai Sato, urged an expanded UN probe into the massacres committed by the regime during the protests.

“Now is the time for the international community to respond and to support the people of Iran in their pursuit for fundamental rights and accountability,” Sato said.

The verified death toll from the crackdown reached at least 5,002, activists said on Friday, warning many more still were presumed dead as the comprehensive internet blackout and the repressive nature of the regime meant that the figures could only be preliminary.