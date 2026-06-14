US and Iran edge closer to agreement to end regional war

United States, Iran, and regional mediators are navigating the final stages of a proposed framework agreement aimed at winding down the three-and-a-half-month war.

US President Trump said last week that a historic memorandum of understanding (MoU) was scheduled for signature on Sunday, June 14, 2026. According to the White House, the deal would immediately lift the US naval blockade and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, while establishing a strict mechanism to dismantle Tehran's highly enriched uranium stockpiles.

However, official statements out of Tehran quickly introduced caution, highlighting the persistent gaps between the two sides. Iran’s Fars news agency reported that the Islamic Republic has "not yet taken or announced its final decision" regarding the proposed text.

Qatari negotiators flew into the Iranian capital early Sunday morning in a last-minute push to finalize the terms, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that any weekend signing would represent a preliminary framework rather than a definitive peace treaty.

The proposed agreement reportedly splits the de-escalation process into two distinct phases. The first stage addresses an immediate halt to hostilities across all regional fronts, including Lebanon, the resumption of maritime traffic through the Persian Gulf, and initial economic relief for Iran. This relief is said to include US waivers on oil sanctions and the potential release of up to $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets. The second stage establishes a 60-day window specifically dedicated to resolving the highly contentious technical details of Iran's nuclear and missile programs.

Significant discrepancies remain regarding the specific execution of these terms. US officials maintain that frozen funds will remain locked until Tehran verifiably complies with nuclear disarmament standards, whereas Iranian negotiators have insisted on immediate financial access upon signing. Furthermore, while Washington demands completely unrestricted, fee-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian officials have publicly stated that Tehran plans to maintain administrative oversight and levy service charges on transiting vessels.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose government has acted as a primary mediator alongside Qatar and Oman, stated that a finalized framework remains closer than ever. Technical-level talks to hammer out the remaining disputes are tentatively scheduled to begin in Islamabad next week, provided both leaderships officially sign off on the initial memorandum.

Several Israeli officials have expressed concerns about an agreement which, according to them, would address neither Iran's ballistic missile program nor the full range of nuclear capabilities developed by the Islamic Republic.