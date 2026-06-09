US and Iranian negotiators have advanced talks to the point where four major nuclear issues are now in focus. This is according to US officials and diplomats briefed on the confidential discussions, who spoke to the New York Times.

The four core issues under negotiation are a lengthy suspension of uranium enrichment, with the US demanding at least 20 years (Iran countering with 10); the dilution of Iran's existing stockpile of roughly 11 tons of enriched uranium, with the US looking for an active role in handling the material while Iran insists the US serve only as an observer; the dismantling of Iran's three major nuclear sites at Natanz, Fordo, and Isfahan, with Iran insisting on keeping one open; and the granting of snap inspections anytime and anywhere inside Iran, which Iran has apparently not yet agreed to.

The negotiations remain precarious. Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited the Oak Ridge National Laboratory last week to explore what equipment and expertise would be required to remove and dilute Iran's uranium stockpile. Some have taken this as a sign of how close American officials believe they are to a framework. Nevertheless, Iran has repeatedly gone past response deadlines, and senior IRGC officers have insisted that billions in frozen Iranian assets must be released.

American negotiators have insisted those funds be released only as progress payments as Iran performs on parts of the agreement.

Additionally, it’s being reported that over the weekend, Witkoff passed messages to Iranian officials urging them to avoid escalation during the latest exchange of missile attacks with Israel. Those conversations, officials said, contributed to Iran halting its attacks. Trump subsequently pressured Netanyahu to cancel a planned strike inside Iran.

Trump continued to project confidence Tuesday, telling reporters a deal would come in "two or three days" and calling the talks "the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal." Analysts note that since the start of Operation Epic Fury, Trump has said a deal was close at least 38 times.