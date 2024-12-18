US demands Iraq dismantles Iran-backed militias, or else

Ibrahim Al-Sumaidaie, advisor to Iraq's prime minister, said on Wednesday that the US demanded Iraq dismantles armed groups in the country, reserving the use of force to fulfill this demand if the Iraqi government does not act.

This comes after Iranian-backed Iraqi militias have launched dozens of attacks against Israel since the beginning of the war. In addition, US military positions in Iraq and Syria have come under attack by these groups, operating under the umbrella group Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

Perhaps not unrelated, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani at the winter camp in Al-Ula in the Medina province on Wednesday. Saudi media reported the two discussed ways to further enhance bilateral relations, with al-Sudani expressing Iraq's "readiness to cooperate with friends in the region, in order to establish security and stability and keep the region away from the danger of conflicts and wars."