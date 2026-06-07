US drafts IAEA resolution demanding Iran account for bombed nuclear sites - report

The United States is lobbying members of the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors to back a draft resolution ordering Iran to disclose the fate of its bombed nuclear sites and the enriched uranium stored there. This is according to a Reuters report.

The text, circulated ahead of the IAEA's quarterly board meeting next week, demands Iran provide the agency with "precise information on nuclear material accountancy and safeguarded nuclear facilities" and grant inspectors full access to verify that information "without delay." The resolution stops short of referring Iran to the UN Security Council, a step that had been under consideration.

Diplomats accredited to the agency warned the resolution risks undermining the ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran, in which Iran's nuclear program is a central focus. Russia's ambassador to the IAEA, Mikhail Ulyanov, said he believed the draft "may antagonize the Iranian side," though he added he did not believe the US would ultimately submit it. The US mission to the IAEA has not commented.

The draft comes nearly a year after Israel began bombing Iran's nuclear sites on June 13, 2025, following an IAEA resolution declaring Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations. The IAEA has been unable to return to those sites since. The US targeted facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan using bunker-busting bombs and Tomahawk missiles.

Nevertheless, it remains unclear whether the strikes successfully destroyed Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

In a separate interview with NBC News's Meet the Press, President Donald Trump said the US would work with Iran to retrieve and destroy its enriched uranium if a deal is reached or move to seize it militarily if negotiations fail. Trump said the two sides are "very close" to signing a pact but that he is pushing Iran to agree that it cannot develop, purchase, or acquire nuclear weapons.