US expects ‘substantive content’ and nuclear concessions from Iran at next meeting

The US administration has told Iran that it expects Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the Iranian delegation to arrive at the next round of nuclear talks “with significant content,” two sources familiar with the matter told i24NEWS.

The initial meeting between the parties was described as a “good meeting,” but focused primarily on procedural issues rather than substantive negotiations.

Washington now anticipates that Tehran will present tangible concessions on its nuclear program and other pressing concerns during the upcoming discussions.

The developments come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares for a hastily arranged meeting with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, sources say. Israeli officials are dissatisfied with the responses provided last week by US envoy Steve Witkoff during his talks with Netanyahu and senior defense officials.

Jerusalem is increasingly concerned that the current trajectory of the US-led talks with Iran may not meet Israel’s core security demands, particularly regarding Tehran’s ballistic missile program and support for regional proxy groups. Criticism of Witkoff’s approach has grown in Israel amid fears that any emerging deal could leave these issues insufficiently addressed.