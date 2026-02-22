🔴 US-Iran talks could resume Friday if Tehran submits a nuclear proposal within 48 hours - report

US negotiators are prepared to hold another round of nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on Friday if Tehran submits a detailed proposal within the next 48 hours, a senior US official told Axios on Sunday. Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected in Geneva on Feb. 27 if the proposal is delivered early this week.

During the previous round, the envoys requested a written draft from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, emphasizing Trump’s “zero enrichment” position while leaving room for “token enrichment” if Iran can prove it blocks all paths to a nuclear weapon. Araghchi said in an interview on Friday that he plans to complete the draft over the weekend once approved by Tehran’s political leadership.

The diplomatic push comes amid heightened tensions, with US officials noting this may be the last opportunity before President Trump considers a military option. Senator Lindsey Graham said some advisers are cautioning against military action, but Trump could still change course at any time.