US–Iran talks to center on nuclear, with broader issues also on the table

Talks between the United States and Iran, which appeared close to collapse earlier this week, are now moving forward after last-minute diplomatic efforts produced a fragile compromise on the agenda and venue, officials familiar with the discussions said.

According to multiple regional and Iranian officials, the talks—set to take place Friday in Oman—will primarily focus on Iran’s nuclear program, but will also include discussions on ballistic missiles and Iran-backed militant groups, an outcome that represents concessions by both sides after days of sharp disagreement.

The standoff escalated on Wednesday when Iran warned that it would walk away if Washington insisted on expanding the talks beyond the nuclear file. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed that position to Arab counterparts, prompting concerns that the negotiations would be called off entirely. As news of the impasse spread, Iran’s currency, the rial, fell sharply against the U.S. dollar.

Behind the scenes, several Arab states, along with Turkey, moved urgently to salvage the talks. According to an Arab official and three Iranian officials, regional leaders pressed both Washington and Tehran to keep the meeting on track and avoid a breakdown that could further destabilize the region.

In the end, diplomats say, “everyone gave an inch.” The United States agreed to hold the talks in Oman and to exclude regional actors from the negotiating room. Iran, for its part, agreed to meet directly with U.S. representatives and to allow discussions on missiles and militant groups alongside the nuclear issue, with the aim of establishing a broader framework for a future deal.

Earlier this week, U.S. officials had warned Tehran it was “this or nothing” after Iran sought to change both the format and location of the meeting. Axios had reported that the talks were canceled at that stage, underscoring how close the process came to unraveling.

Israel has been closely engaged throughout the crisis, stepping up its messaging to Washington that Iran is currently in a position of unusual vulnerability. Israeli officials have urged the U.S. to maintain pressure on Tehran, arguing that any agreement must go beyond nuclear restrictions to address missile development and regional activity.

Iranian state media, meanwhile, accused “warmongers coordinated with Israel” of attempting to sabotage diplomacy. Still, officials on all sides now appear eager to preserve momentum, even as skepticism remains high.