US pushes Iraq to secure Tsurkov's release or face 'repercussions' - report

US Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler demanded Iraq secure the release of Israeli-Russian abductee Elizabeth Tsurkov, Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported on Monday. According to the report, the government warned that if she is not released as soon as possible, there will be "political and economic repercussions."

Tsurkov arrived in Iraq as part of her work as a researcher in 2023, using the Russian passport she holds, according to reports. So far, no terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for her abduction and detention, but it is believed that she was taken by the the Shiite militia Kataib Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades, identified as an Iranian militia.

ِAn Iraqi official said the government "has been making real and important efforts in this case for months – but the kidnappers are not responding in any way, and their goal is not financial ransom, which makes the case difficult."