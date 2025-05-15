US submitted nuclear deal proposal to Iran - report

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff presented a nuclear deal proposal to Iran, according to Axios on Thursday.

This came during the fourth round of negotiations, according to three sources, and was the first time such a written proposal was given to Tehran. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took it to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other leaders to go over ahead of a response.

This comes as US President Donald Trump is in the Middle East, having just wrapped up a visit to Qatar after Saudi Arabia, and is now in the United Arab Emirates. He said on Tuesday that he had presented an "olive branch" to Tehran, all the while warning that there is a deadline for the talks. "This is not an offer that will last forever. The time is right now for them to choose."

One of the sources cited said that Iran's negotiators had submitted points for discussion in the first round of talks more than a month ago, although Witkoff reportedly told Araghchi that he "wanted to build a rapport first," according to the report.

Two meetings later, Witkoff did accept a list of questions and requests for clarification, in late April.

US officials have given conflicting stances on what the US would and would not accept from Iran's nuclear program, with hardliners demanding a complete dismantling and other accepting certain levels of enrichment, for Iran's civilian nuclear program.

What is clear is that Trump hopes mediators will be able to cause Tehran to budge and agree to terms that are acceptable to the US, with Qatar front and center. The emirate has good relations with both the US and Iran, despite hosting the biggest US airbase in the region.

"I hope you can help me with the Iran situation," Trump said during his visit to Qatar, speaking to Emir Sheikh Tamim al-Thani. "It's a perilous situation, and we want to do the right thing."

Trump said he wanted to avoid an armed conflict, "because things like that get started and they get out of control. I've seen it over and over again. We're not going to let that happen."