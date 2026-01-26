Report: USS Abraham Lincoln carrier enters CENTCOM waters

A senior US official confirmed to Fox News Digital that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group has entered US Central Command's area of responsibility in the Indian Ocean. "The USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier Strike Group has now entered CENTCOM waters in the Indian Ocean, according to a senior US official, but is not yet on station for any possible future strikes against Iran," the outlet reported. This positioning means the carrier strike group is not currently able to launch strikes against Iran.

The disclosure comes as military experts warn of significant threats from Iranian drone swarms targeting US naval assets. Cameron Chell, CEO and co-founder of Draganfly, told Fox News Digital that Iran's low-cost drones pose a "credible threat" to high-value targets like the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group.

Chell explained that Iran can launch hundreds of cheap drones in saturation attacks to overwhelm ship defenses. "Contemporary defense systems were not initially designed to handle such saturation assaults," he said. "For US vessels operating near Iranian waters, these ships are prime targets."

US officials say Washington is bolstering its military presence in the region through air, land, and sea assets while monitoring developments in Syria. A squadron of F-15 fighter jets has deployed to the area, alongside C-17 aircraft carrying heavy equipment.

Chell noted uncertainty about the Abraham Lincoln's defenses against massed Iranian drone formations, particularly one-way attack drones designed to crash into targets.

The regional tension buildup coincides with internal unrest in Iran, where protests that began December 28 have reportedly caused thousands of casualties, according to rights groups. Reports also indicate Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has moved to an underground shelter in Tehran amid fears of a US strike.