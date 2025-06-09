WATCH: IAEA's Rafael Grossi warns of Iran nuclear advancement on i24NEWS

In the shadow of the crisis in the nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, and the growing threat to Israel i24NEWS' Hebrew Channel correspondent Amichai Stein held a special interview with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency on the Iranian nuclear program. The interview, which aired Monday, is the first Grossi has given to the Israeli media, during which he exposed how Iran is racing towards a bomb.

According to Grossi, Iran currently holds an amount of enriched uranium that allows for the production of several nuclear bombs. He referred to the difficulties he believes Israel will face if it tries to strike the nuclear facilities. The Iranian program operates widely and deeply, he said, stressing the significant protection underground that would require destructive weapons to reach.

Grossi said that the supervision of nuclear facilities, assuming a new agreement is in place, would need a substantial mandate, much more than was agreed in the previous nuclear agreement. He also added that today, the agency is unsure about the status of Iran's program, citing gaps and holes due to Iran limiting the monitoring in recent years.

Tehran, meanwhile, issued a warning against Israel if any Israeli attack targeted its nuclear facilities, threatening to strike secret Israeli nuclear sites.

Watch the interview: