Who is Iran's new acting president?

With the death of Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi officially confirmed, his deputy Mohammed Mokhber has assumed the presidency.

According to the Iranian constitution, Mokhber will be acting president until new elections are held within the next 50 days. A special council consisting of Mokhber, the head of the judiciary, and the speaker of the Iranian parliament will be responsible for organizing the elections.

The man succeeding the hardline cleric Raisi is little known outside the country. Mohammad Mokhber, was born in Dezful in Khuzestan province in 1955. His father was a well-known clergyman. Mokhber received a doctorate in international law.

After his graduation, he worked as a medical officer in the Revolutionary Guards Corps during the Iran-Iraq war in the in the 1980s.

In the following decade, he became the CEO of the Dezful Communications company, before being appointed deputy governor of Khuzestan province. He went on to become the deputy president of the commercial branch of the Mostazafan Foundation, a massive organization affiliated with the Iranian Supreme Leader. The charitable organization is the second-largest commercial enterprise in Tehran and was established and run by Ayatollah Khomeini following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Mokhbar went on to become chairman of the board of Sina Bank, a position he held for nearly ten years. The role also allowed him to exert considerable influence over the financial affairs of the Mostazafan Foundation.

Like the deceased president, Mokhber also enjoys a close relationship with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In 2007, Khamenei chose him to be CEO of Setad, an investment firm linked to the Ayatollah.

In 2010, he was subjected to sanctions imposed by the European Union, along with 7 other Iranians, for their involvement in Iran's ballistic missile program. He was subject to additional U.S. sanctions imposed in 2021 due to his financial role in what was described as systematic corruption and mismanagement in Iran.

Mokhber became vice president in 2021 upon Raisi's election as president, and was considered a strong player in the administration. On several occasions he acted as stand-in for Raisi, receiving foreign delegations in Tehran. In October, he was among a team of Iranian officials who visited Moscow to secure a deal in which Iran would supply surface-to-surface missiles and additional drones to the Russian military.