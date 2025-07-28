Yemen's Houthis threaten to escalate Red Sea ship attacks

Recommended -

Yemen's Houthis announced Sunday they would be escalating their attacks on ships in the Red Sea, attacking any vessel with ties to firms dealing with Israeli ports.

This, they said, was part of the fourth phase of their military operations against Israel in what they have expressed to be their acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

The Houthis' spokesperson said in a televised statement that ships of any nationality would be attacked if their companies ignored Houthi warnings -- regardless of their destination.

He added that "The Yemeni Armed Forces call on all countries, if they want to avoid this escalation, to pressure the enemy to halt its aggression and lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip."

The Iran-backed rebel group has been attacking ships in the Red Sea they decide are related to Israel since the start of the Israel-Gaza war in October 2023, saying they were acting in solidarity with the Palestinians.

In May, a ceasefire deal with the group was announced by the US after they began a bombing campaign in Yemen targeting Houthi missile launchers and the group's leaders.

The agreed-upon deal, which demanded an end to the shipping attacks, did not include Israel.