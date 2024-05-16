Young Iranian Jewish man facing imminent execution - report

A 20-year-old Jewish man is scheduled to be executed by Iranian authorities on Saturday, according to Iranian media reports.

The young man has been sentenced to death following his involvement in a fatal altercation with a local non-Jewish Iranian.

According to the reports, the man was arrested by local police after the fight, during which the non-Jewish Iranian was killed.

AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Despite attempts by the man's family to resolve the situation under Iranian law—which allows the family of the victim to accept compensation and spare the accused from execution—the family of the deceased has refused to accept any payment and is insisting on the death penalty.

Efforts by lawyers and officials within the Iranian-Jewish community in the United States to persuade the victim's family to accept the compensation have so far been unsuccessful.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

The Jewish man's family has appealed to the public for prayers, asking for support and intervention to save the man's life.