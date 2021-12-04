Turkey: Assassination attempt on Erdogan foiled

Bomb placed under vehicle parked at a rally attended by the leader discovered 'at the last moment'

An assassination attempt targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was foiled on Saturday, the country's official media reported.

According to Turkey's official TRT news agency, police officers tasked with securing a rally attended by Erdogan in the city of Sirte discovered and defused an explosive device placed under a vehicle parked at the site of the rally.

The assassination attempt was apparently foiled at the last minute.

As Turkey plunges deeper into a severe economic crisis — its currency lost more than 45 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year — latest polls show Erdogan to be increasingly unpopular.

Ankara also appears increasingly isolated on the international scene, with its relations with the European Union and NATO particularly strained.