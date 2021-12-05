US climate envoy visits Jordan for talks on collaboration

Kerry also recently helped to broker a historic water-solar deal between Israel and Jordan

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is traveling to Jordan for talks with officials on taking action to combat climate change, according to the State Department.

“This engagement with government counterparts aims to accelerate global climate action following the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November 2021,” a press release from the office explained.

Although the international COP26 talks to address the challenges posed by climate change commenced in November, the results of the summit left many activists disappointed.

Kerry’s meeting is also expected to focus on areas of regional environmental cooperation in the Middle East.

“Secretary Kerry will discuss how the region can collaborate to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change,” the statement continued.

Kerry recently helped to broker a historic environmental deal between Israel and Jordan, with assistance from the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement established that Israel and Jordan will exchange solar power for desalinated water, addressing Amman’s need for the resource collaboratively.

Scientists say that water scarcity is expected to pose a significant challenge to countries in the Middle East in the future amid global climate shifts.

Environmental experts also predict that the region will face specific weather threats from global warming in the future, including regular ultra-extreme heat waves which could render the area potentially inhospitable for human life.