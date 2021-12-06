Syria: Family of 6 wounded in US airstrike

The US military said it conducted the strike from a drone targeting a 'senior al-Qaeda leader and planner'

An airstrike by the United States targeting an al-Qaeda leader in northern Syria wounded a family of six on Friday, including a 10-year-old child who suffered serious head trauma.

Ahmad Qassim, his wife, two sons, and two daughters were driving when a nearby explosion riddled their car with shrapnel, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1467448294125228033 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The blast was reportedly caused by a missile fired from a US drone in the Idlib province, targeting a man on a motorcycle driving close to the family.

War monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the US drone fired three missiles, killing a former member of al-Qaeda.

The Syrian Civil Defense confirmed that five of the family members wounded were discharged from the hospital, while the 10-year-old boy remains in intensive care, AP reported.

Following the reports, the US military said it conducted the strike from a remotely piloted MQ-9 aircraft targeting “a senior al-Qaeda leader and planner.”

An initial review of the strike indicated the potential of civilian casualties, it added.

“We abhor the loss of innocent life and take all possible measures to prevent them,” said Capt. Bill Urban, US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson.

Urban added that CENTCOM is investigating the allegations and “will release the results when appropriate,” AP reported.

P

News of the blast comes a week after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin appointed a general to investigate a deadly March 2019 strike in Syria that killed dozens of civilians.

Syria’s 10-year conflict killed hundreds of thousands of people and left parts of the country destroyed, as many of Idlib’s three million residents are internally displaced.