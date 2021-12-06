Syria’s FM Mekdad praises ‘courageous’ visit by UAE official

Several Arab countries in the Middle East are signaling warmer relations with Syria

Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Monday lauded a past trip to Damascus by his United Arab Emirates counterpart Abdalla bin Zayed, calling the visit “courageous.”

Zayed traveled to Syria last month, becoming the highest-level UAE official to visit the state since the eruption of civil war there.

Mekdad’s remarks were delivered at a news conference in Tehran with Iran’s foreign minister.

“The visit of the UAE foreign minister... was a courageous step and an advanced one,” Mekdad announced.

“We are looking to these visits with optimism and we are looking forward to these kinds of initiatives increasing in the coming days and weeks,” he added.

Damascus was suspended from participating in the regional body after the start of Syria’s civil war, which killed both combatants and civilians.

News of the UAE’s closer ties to Syria was met with pushback from the United States, who condemned Zayed’s trip.

“We are concerned by reports of this meeting and the signal that it sends,” Ned Price, spokesperson for the State Department explained to reporters last month, adding that “This administration will not express any support for efforts to normalize or rehabilitate Bashar al-Assad, who is a brutal dictator.”