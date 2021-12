Initial reports said multiple booms were heard

An alleged Israeli attack targeted the area near Syria's main port city of Latakia early Monday, according to state-run SANA news.

At around 1:23 am, a Syrian military source told SANA, several missiles targeted the commercial port from the Mediterranean Sea.

The strike led to a fire erupting at the yard as containers lit on fire.

The regional governor, Amer Ismail Hilal, said that firefighting teams were able to control the blaze.

More to follow.