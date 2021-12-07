Turkey’s Uyghurs applaud US boycott of Beijing Olympics

Wayit says 'It would be right for the whole world to stage a boycott, not just America'

News of the United States diplomatic boycott on the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, imposed to signal US disapproval of China’s “atrocities” in Xinjiang, was welcomed by Uyghur Muslims in Turkey.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced on Monday that Washington “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic games given the PRC's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses.”

The decision was lauded by the Uyghurs of Turkey, who praised the US for speaking out against the ongoing persecution the minority group faces in the Xinjiang region of China, abuses which China denies.

“China these days is carrying out a genocide against Uyghur Turks as everyone knows, killing millions of people there,” Amine Wayit, an Uyghur saleswoman in Istanbul's Zeytinburnu district said.

“It would be right for the whole world to stage a boycott, not just America,” she added.

Uyghurs are hopeful that the US boycott will prompt other nations to recognize the abuses committed against the ethnic group in China.

“I think this is the start of the reaction. Maybe other countries will afterwards join the boycott decision which America has launched,” Abdusselam Teklimakan, an Uyghur who serves as East Turkestan New Generation Movement’s chairman, said.

“This will increase the number of countries on the side of the East Turkestanis and weaken the hand of China.”