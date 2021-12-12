Lebanon: Violence at Hamas funeral in Palestinian camp

A gunfight broke out between members of rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah

Several casualties were reported after violence erupted at a Hamas member’s funeral in a Palestinian refugee camp on Sunday, days after an explosion.

The Burj al-Shemali camp, one of 12 Palestinian refugee camps based in Lebanon, was shaken by a fatal blast on Friday.

Officials estimated up to 12 people died in the explosion, according to The Times of Israel.

A funeral for Hamza Ibrahim Shahine, a Hamas militant who was killed during the incident, was disrupted on Sunday by armed clashes between members of Fatah and Hamas, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Several people were wounded by gunfire during the exchange, with at least four deaths reported by Ynet.

Fatah, a political party headed by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, is a rival Palestinian movement to the Islamist faction Hamas.

The explosion on Friday which rocked Burj al-Shemali was reportedly caused by a fire at a Hamas weapons cache.

However, Hamas disputed this allegation, saying that the blast was caused instead by oxygen tanks stored at the facility, which were to be used for treating Covid patients.

“Hamas condemns the misleading media campaign and the spread of fake news that accompanied the incident,” the militant group announced, according to Ynet.