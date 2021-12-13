Syria media: US forces 'kidnapped civilians' near Deir Ezzor

Three people were killed during the raid, a school teacher and his two sons

US forces carried out a "large airborne operation" near Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria on Monday at dawn, Syrian state news agencies reported.

The American forces landed in the town of Busayra, east of Deir Ezzor, and "kidnapped a number of residents and took them to an unknown destination,” SANA reported.

Three people were killed during the raid, according to SANA. The dead were a school teacher and his two sons, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with the anti-Assad Syrian Democratic Forces, targeted Islamic State operatives in the area, according to SOHR.

Deir Ezzor, along the Iraqi border, is a strategic supply route for Iranian-backed militias who regularly send reinforcements into Syria to support President Bashar al-Assad against insurgents seeking to topple his family rule.

US forces are deployed at a base in al-Tanf region, south of Deir Ezzor, as part of a combat mission against Islamic State militants who continue to wage a low-level insurgency in Iraq and Syria.

SANA also reported that on December 7, an American infantry force kidnapped civilians and destroyed houses that they had raided.