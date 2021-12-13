Report: Alleged Israeli airstrikes on Syria targeted chemical production

Israel did not confirm whether it played a role in the attacks on Syria

A number of past airstrikes, allegedly conducted by Israel, targeted facilities which previously produced chemical weapons in Syria, according to media reports from the United States.

Airstrikes launched on June 8, and another on March 5, 2020, struck near Damascus and Homs - a city which used to be the country’s hub for chemical weapons production.

The strikes were purportedly conducted after officials from Israel obtained intelligence signaling Syria was looking to restart the country’s production of chemical weapons, The Washington Post (WaPo) reported, citing four unnamed former and current intelligent officials.

Israel did not confirm whether it played a role in the attacks.

According to the officials, the strikes were intended to be a preemptive maneuver, destroying the facilities before chemical weapons could be produced there.

Syria procured a large amount of tricalcium phosphate in 2019, which officials say prompted the March strike. Although the chemical has civilian uses, it can also be altered to produce weapons like sarin and other nerve agents.

“There were more signs of them going back into production,” one of the anonymous officials told WaPo, like activity at the sites.

Syria denied allegations that the country has produced or utilized chemical weapons since 2013.

The Bashar al-Assad regime leveraged chemical weapons against Syria’s civilians several times since war erupted in the state.