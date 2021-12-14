Activist: Shooting at Hamas funeral in Lebanon ‘an accident’

Activist says the shooting 'was not really clashes between Fatah and Hamas' but an accidental incident

A Fatah activist from Jerusalem, Samer Sinijlawi, sat down with i24NEWS to discuss the recent shooting which occurred between members of two Palestinian factions at a Hamas member’s funeral in Lebanon.

He said the exchange at the Burj al-Shemali Palestinian refugee camp was unintentional and not the result of rising tensions between the groups.

“First of all, I’m not worried about the incident that has happened in south Lebanon. It was an accident, it was not really clashes between Fatah and Hamas,” Sinijlawi told i24NEWS.

“An automatic gun fell down from one of Hamas’ activists, and then one of (the) Fatah people there shot and killed three people,” he explained.

Fatah leaders within the camp then presented the shooter to the authorities in Lebanon.

However, Sinijlawi said that the incident drew a lot of alarm due to the growing problems facing Fatah’s chairman, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“What really worries (people)... is the lack of control for Abbas and his Authority, and the Palestinian security forces in the West Bank,” the activist explained to i24NEWS.

“People are going more against the Authority, whether (with) Hamas or other factions,” because Abbas is not investing in reforming the political system, Sinijlawi said.

“This is creating a lot of tension, and nobody knows when the big explosion will happen.”