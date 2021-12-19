Turkey's Erdogan vows inflation will fall

Erdogan says he won't let his people be crushed by interest rates

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed Sunday to rein in inflation decimating Turks' purchasing power and doubled down on his opposition to high interest rates.

Erdogan went against orthodox economic thinking as part of a "war of economic independence," arguing repeatedly that high rates push up inflation.

"Sooner or later, just as we lowered inflation to four percent when I came to power... we will reduce it again," Erdogan said after a Turkey-Africa summit ended Saturday.

"But I won't let my citizens, my people, be crushed by interest rates," the Turkish leader said in a meeting with African youths, according to a video released Sunday.

"God willing, inflation will fall as soon as possible."

The last time consumer prices reached around four percent was in 2011, but inflation steadily rose since 2017.

Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank cut the main interest rate by 500 basis points since September.

The bank reduced the rate for a fourth time last week even though the annual inflation rate reached just over 21.3 percent in November, with experts predicting another rise this month.