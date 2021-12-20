UN chief visits Lebanon, criticizes its leaders

Around 80 percent of Lebanon's population is now estimated to be living under the poverty line

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in crisis-ridden Lebanon on Sunday, hitting out at political leaders who "paralyze" the country in the face of its people's suffering.

"I have come with a simple message: the UN stands in solidarity with the people of Lebanon," Guterres told a press conference with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

"Seeing the suffering of the people of Lebanon, Lebanese political leaders do not have the right to be divided and paralyze the country," he added.

He said the objective of his meetings would be "to discuss how we can best support the Lebanese people to overcome the current economic and financial crisis and to promote peace, stability and sustainable development.”

Lebanon is in the throes of an economic meltdown dubbed by the World Bank as among the world’s worst since the 1850s.

It is widely blamed on nepotism and corruption among the country's ruling class.

"Lebanese people also expect their political leaders to restore the economy, provide the functioning government and state institutions," Guterres said.

Lebanese officials haven’t met since mid-October due to infighting, in particular over the judge tasked with investigating the August 2020 explosion at Beirut's port that killed at least 215 people.

The UN chief called on the international community "to strengthen its support to Lebanon.”

Aoun said authorities were working on a plan to restart the economy that will be "negotiated with the International Monetary Fund.”

He also told Guterres that he wanted legislative elections set for March next year to be "transparent and fair.”