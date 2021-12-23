Turkey: Erdogan tells rabbis ties with Israel 'vital' for regional stability

Turkish president says Ankara is ready to strengthen relations with Jewish state

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that relations with Israel were "vital to the security and stability of the region" and spoke optimistically about the potential for improving relations with the Jewish state during a meeting with a delegation of Jewish leaders.

Erdogan met Turkish rabbis as well as members of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States and received a silver menorah as a gift.

According to the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet and other media, Erdogan spoke out against "inhuman ideas such as racism, antisemitism, intolerance towards people of different religions," while calling antisemitism and hostility to Islam as a "crime against humanity."

He said that despite differences with Israel on its policy toward the Palestinians, "our relations with Israel in the areas of economy, trade and tourism are progressing in their own way."

The Turkish president praised the recent dialogue with President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, while saying that a sincere Israeli effort to advance peace with the Palestinians "will undoubtedly contribute to the normalization process" between Ankara and Jerusalem.

"Turkey-Israel relations are vital for the security and stability of the region. We are ready to improve our relations," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader recently adopted a more positive tone toward Israel, saying on several occasions that he would like to improve ties after years of acrimony.

Earlier this month, he said he was open to improved relations, but that the country must first display “more sensitive” policies toward the Palestinians.