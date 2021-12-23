Lebanon 'regrets' attack on UN peacekeeper forces

The town's mayor says 'Any out-of-the ordinary actions will provoke a reaction'

Lebanon’s foreign ministry released a statement on Thursday expressing “regret” over a video showing residents attacking United Nations forces.

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday in one of Lebanon’s southern cities, where villagers assaulted a Finnish peacekeeping battalion of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Footage of the incident showed a number of people also throwing stones at the vehicles.

Following circulation of the videos, Lebanon’s foreign ministry said it “regrets the incident that occurred with the Finnish battalion,” and reiterated that it “does not accept any form of transgression against the UNIFIL forces.”

The mission responded with a warning that such incidents are in violation of Lebanon’s peacekeeping deal with the UN.

UNIFIL called on Lebanon’s authorities to apprehend the attackers, announcing that “depriving UNIFIL of freedom of movement and attacking those who serve the cause of peace is unacceptable.”

The mayor of the town where the incident occured, Ali Saleh, explained that the attack happened because UN forces entered an area not normally visited by peacekeepers, which prompted alarm from locals.

He confirmed that as tensions grew higher, the residents threw stones at the vehicles.

“Any out-of-the ordinary actions will provoke a reaction,” Saleh added.

The attack happened merely hours after UN chief Antonio Guterres concluded his visit to Lebanon.