Lebanon: top Christian party signals end of Hezbollah alliance

Figures close to the party believe that the 2006 agreement between it and Hezbollah is ending

The top Lebanese Christian party announced its intention to end its political alliance with the Islamist movement of Hezbollah, media reported Thursday.

Gebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), said there would be "serious political consequences" if actions were taken against his party by Hezbollah and Amal.

Figures close to the FPM stated that the 2006 Mar Mikhael Agreement between the party and Hezbollah is ending.

"Mikhael is dead," FPM pundit Charbel Khalil tweeted on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

FPM's support for Hezbollah was crucial in 2016, when its founder, Michel Aoun, assumed the presidency.

The FPM then provided Hezbollah with a Christian political veneer, thus casting a veil on the armed presence of the Islamist movement supported by Iran.

Hezbollah has yet to comment.

On Wednesday, Pro-Hezbollah Sheikh Sadiq Al-Nabulsi stated that Hezbollah had "a very high tolerance for pain and criticism," but Bassil was at risk of losing its support.

"Today, the FPM has no real ally other than Hezbollah, so why are you letting go of your last ally?" he said, Reuters reported.

Since Lebanon's 2019 financial meltdown, FPM has faced growing political pressure to distance itself from Hezbollah.