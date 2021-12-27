Syria condemns Israeli Golan development plan

Syria's Foreign Ministry says that the Golan Heights region is an integral part of Syrian territory

Syria "strongly condemns" Israeli plans to double the number of settlers in the Golan Heights, calling it a "dangerous and unprecedented escalation," Syrian state media reported Monday.

On Sunday, Israel approved a $317 million development plan for the region, including building roughly 7,300 additional housing units.

“This is our moment. This is the moment of the Golan Heights,” Bennett told ministers, according to The Times of Israel.

“After long and static years in terms of the scope of settlement, our goal today is to double settlement in the Golan Heights.”

Syria's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Golan is an integral part of Syrian territory, Syrian news agency SANA reported.

"Syria will work to return it completely to the homeland and by all available means guaranteed."

“The Syrian government reaffirms its permanent and strong support for its Syrian citizens, the people of the occupied Syrian Golan who resist the Israeli occupation and who reject the annexation decision and the policy of seizing lands by force,” the statement added, according to SANA.

Israel conquered the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War, and claimed sovereignty in 1981.

The United States officially recognized Israeli jurisdiction over the Golan Heights in 2019, while Syria continues to demand the return of the 460-square-mile strip of land.