Turkey: Istanbul municipality staff probed over militant ties

After a failed coup in 2016, Turkey began investigating tens of thousands of people accused of militant links

Turkey launched an investigation into the opposition-run Istanbul municipality of hundreds of staff accused of links to militant groups, drawing harsh criticism from the city’s mayor.

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, from the main opposition Republican People’s Party, is seen as a potential challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan.

Following a failed coup in 2016, Turkey began investigating and trying tens of thousands of people accused of militant links in a crackdown which rights groups say is being used to suppress dissent.

The government denies such claims, urging that its actions are necessary given the gravity of the threats faced by Turkey.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1475154164149895177 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On Sunday, the Interior Ministry tweeted that it began a probe of 455 people working at Istanbul’s municipality and related companies accused of connections to Kurdish militants, as well as 100 others allegedly linked to leftists and other groups.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the probe was not directed at the city council itself.

"Our business is not with anyone's municipality,” he said, Reuters reported.

“Our business is with the fight against terror and we have to keep Turkey on alert.”

He added that those targeted could include some senior officials.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1475521874968952833 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Imamoglu criticized the minister’s statement, saying it suggested those set to be investigated were already judged.

"You give a number (of suspects) and make a judgment and then launch an investigation," Imamoglu said to reporters.

He noted the ministry did not provide information regarding those being probed, adding that municipality procedures for employing staff included checking whether applicants have criminal records.