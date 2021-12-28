Report: Israeli strike hits Syrian port city Latakia

Firefighters still attempting to put out blaze as alleged attack sparks fire in port

An Israeli strike caused massive material damage early Tuesday in the Syrian port city of Latakia, according to state-run SANA news.

The attack hit containers in the port, setting off a fire that emergency workers are still attempting to get under control.

Israel has allegedly carried out hundreds of strikes since the Syrian civil war began in 2011, although it seldom claims responsibilities to these attacks.

It has stated it will not allow a build-up of Iranian influence in the country, including foreign militias funded by Tehran.

Earlier in December, a similar strike hit Latakia, causing fires but no casualties, according to reports.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the incident was the first attack on the Latakia port since the start of the conflict.

More to follow