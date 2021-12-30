Turkey rolls out its own Covid vaccine as infections surge

'Our domestic vaccine Turkovac will begin to be administered at our city hospitals from (Thursday)'

Turkey began administering its domestically created Covid vaccine on Thursday, amid a rapid surge in cases caused by the omicron variant.

The country administered more than 130 million vaccines using shots developed by China's Sinovac and Pfizer. It also began administering booster shots.

Turkovac received emergency use authorization from Turkish authorities last week after several launch delays.

Covid cases jumped beyond 30,000 this week for the first time since October, with new infections surging 30 percent on Monday, Reuters reported.

Wednesday recorded the highest daily figure since April with roughly 36,000 infections.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged citizens to get their booster shots.

Koca met with Turkey's Covid science council on Wednesday to discuss the Turkovac rollout, however, he said no new restrictions were being considered for now.

"The faster spread of the omicron variant is not causing a change in measures. The importance of personal measures against this variant that spreads faster has significantly increased," Koca said in a statement after the science council meeting, according to Reuters.

"Our domestic vaccine Turkovac will begin to be administered at our city hospitals from (Thursday). It is possible to receive the booster shot with our domestic vaccine. No matter what type of vaccine you received before, you can get your booster vaccine with Turkovac," he added.