Turkey's Erdogan calls on citizens to keep all savings in lira

'I want all my citizens to keep their savings in our own money, to run all their business with our own money'

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turks should keep all their savings in the national currency, lira.

He also said that the recent exchange rate volatility was largely under control after the lira weakened sharply in the last two months.

"I want all my citizens to keep their savings in our own money, to run all their business with our own money, and I recommend this," Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul, according to Reuters.

"Let's not forget this: as long as we don't take our own money as a benchmark, we are doomed to sink. The Turkish Lira, our money that is what we will go forward with. Not with this foreign currency, that foreign currency."

Erdogan called on Turks to bring their gold savings into the banking system, reiterating his view that interest rates caused inflation.

"For some time, we have been waging the battle of saving the Turkish economy from the cycle of high interest rates and high inflation, and taking it on the path of growth through investment, employment, production, exports and current account surplus," the president said, Reuters reported.

"Interest rates down, interest rates up. My friends, let us please take this out of our books. Interest rates make the rich richer and the poor poorer."

The lira rebounded from an all-time low of 18.4 against the dollar last week after Erdogan announced new currency support measures.