Lebanon: Syrian mother, 3 children die after burning coal for heat

Family died in their sleep after inhaling toxic fumes in the southern village of Kharayab

A Syrian refugee mother and her three children in Lebanon died in their sleep after inhaling toxic fumes from burning coal to heat their room, the Associated Press reported Sunday.

The family was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being transported from a house in the southern village of Kharayab near the Mediterranean Sea between Sidon and Tyre, according to the Resala Health Ambulance Association.

Youssef al-Dor, an official with the rescue group, said that the family used coal to warm the room on a cold night.

According to the National Cancer Institute at the US National Institutes of Health, burning coal inside the home "produces particulate and gas emissions that may contain a number of harmful chemicals, such as benzene, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons."

An official from Fakih Hospital said that the family members were already dead upon arrival — the mother, 31, and her kids, ages 8, 7 and 4.

Lebanon is home to around 1.5 million Syrians who fled the decade-long civil war, creating what the UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls the world's largest refugee crisis.

The UN estimates that 90 percent of Syrian households in Lebanon suffer from extreme poverty in a country of 6 million people that is facing a political and economic crisis. The World Bank calls the fiscal collapse one of the worst financial crises in a century.

The surviving father, Maher al-Abdallah, on Sunday attended a funeral procession for his wife and three children in Al-Wasta village near the southern port city of Sidon.