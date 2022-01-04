Report: Coalition strikes in Syria amid 'imminent threat'

The unnamed coalition official says the sites posed an 'imminent threat'

An official affiliated with a United States-led coalition disclosed on Tuesday that the group conducted strikes on several sites in Syria that posed an “imminent threat.”

The unnamed source explained that the coalition discovered several rocket launch sites near the Green Village and struck them, but did not detail which country the coalition carried out the attack from.

Fighters supported by Iran previously launched rocket and drone attacks on US forces throughout Syria, with a number of officials anticipating increased assaults on troops in the country due to the anniversary of the assassination of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed in Iraq during a 2020 US drone strike, ordered by former US president Donald Trump, and Iran promised revenge on Monday if the ex-commander-in-chief was not trialed for his role in the killing.

On Monday, Israel’s Jerusalem Post publication announced it was hacked, with its website landing page replaced by an image apparently referencing a ring Soleimani used to wear and a threatening message.

Last month, officials from the US-led coalition also reported that a British plane fighting within the alliance shot a drone down in an area near a base holding US troops.

The UK defense ministry reported that the target, a “small hostile drone,” posed a threat to the coalition’s troops.