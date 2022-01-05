Gantz meets with Jordan's King Abdullah in Amman

Jordanian leader stressed 'importance of maintaining calm in Palestinian Territories'

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz met Jordan's King Abdullah II in the capital Amman on Wednesday to discuss the two countries' common security and diplomatic concerns.

During the meeting, the Jordanian leader stressed "the importance of maintaining calm in the Palestinian territories and taking all measures to create the horizon needed to achieve just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution," the Royal Hashemite Court said in a tweet, referring to the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi was also present at the meeting.

Israeli defense officials also attended the meeting, including Gantz's chief of staff, Maayan Israeli, the director of the ministry's Political-Military Bureau, Zohar Palti, and his military secretary, Yaki Dolf.

"Minister Gantz thanked His Majesty for his leadership and for the Kingdom's essential role in maintaining peace and stability in the region," Gantz's office said in a statement.

"He also praised the expansion of relations between Jordan and the current Israeli government, and expressed its commitment to further develop security, economic and civilian exchanges."

Ties between Israel and Jordan deteriorated in recent years, in particular because of clashes that erupted on several occasions at the Temple Mount site in Jerusalem between Muslims and Israeli security forces.

However, the new government sworn in this past summer has attempted to mend the relations with Israel's eastern neighbor with whom diplomatic ties were established in 1994.

Israel, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates signed an agreement in November that provides for the construction of a solar power plant in the Jordanian desert that will generate electricity for Israel, in exchange for a desalination plant in Israel that will provide water to Jordan.

On the Palestinian front, Gantz last week hosted Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at his home to discuss economic and security issues.