US-led coalition blames Iran-backed groups for rocket attack on base

Attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria come as Tehran and allies mark second anniversary of Soleimani killing

Pro-Iran militia fighters fired shells toward a US base in eastern Syria's Al-Omar oil field on Wednesday, causing damage but no casualties, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The US-led coalition operating in Syria and Iraq blamed Iran-backed militia groups that are active in the eastern Deir Ezzor region which borders Iraq.

The development came one day after the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State in Syria said they had foiled a rocket attack on a US base called "Green Village" in Deir Ezzor.

Wednesday's attack, also in Deir Ezzor, saw at least three shells land in Al-Omar, according to the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.

One fell on a helicopter landing pad, while the two others hit an open area, the Observatory said.

One of the rockets fired toward the base hit a nearby mosque, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing local news source Deir Ezzor 24.

The war monitor said coalition forces retaliated by striking the source of the artillery fire outside the eastern town of Al-Mayadeen which is a hub for Tehran and its Syria proxies.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The attacks targeting US installations came as Tehran and its allies across the Middle East held emotional commemorations marking the second anniversary on Monday of the assassination of Iranian commander Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport.

On Tuesday, US-led coalition forces shot down two armed drones targeting an air base in western Iraq, according to a coalition official.

On Monday, the coalition shot down two armed drones targeting its compound at Baghdad airport.